Millie Bobby Brown Says David Harbour Relationship Means ‘So Much’ to Her Despite Bullying Complaint

Millie Bobby Brown refused to speak ill of her co-star, David Harbour, amid reports she filed a harassment and bully complaint against him before filming “Stranger Things” Season 5.

When asked what her relationship with Harbour meant to her in the aftermath of concluding “Stranger Things,” Brown noted their bond meant “so much” to her.

“So much, so much. I mean, we play father and daughter,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted Monday. “And similar to Noah [Schnapp] and [Winona Ryder], you have an amazing friendship.”

Schnapp, who joined Brown for the interview, chimed in and confirmed that he and his on-screen mother Ryder have a great relationship, calling it “so special.”

After Schnapp shared it was “the most important part of the job,” Brown appeared to co-sign his stance, shouting out “the human connection” between the cast.

The “Stranger Things” cast has put up a united front amid the controversy, including a friendly red carpet exchange between Brown and Harbour at the world premiere for “Stranger Things 5” on Thursday.

As we reported, Brown and Harbour were seen hugging and laughing after hitting the red carpet together at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. The interaction appeared to transmit the message that all was well between the co-stars, despite a prior Daily Mail report claiming Brown had filed a lengthy complaint against Harbour ahead of filming the show’s fifth season. The alleged complaint from Brown, who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper on the hit Netflix series, was said to have included “pages and pages” of accusations against Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper.

Netflix, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and reps for Harbour and Brown did not respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment when the allegations first broke.

Yet, the alleged drama didn’t seem to taint Brown’s experience filming Season 5, with the actress telling the outlet she had an “emotional” reaction to the final season’s table read. She and Schnapp also confirmed that they made friendship bracelets for many in the cast.

Brown also emerged as a mentor of sorts on set. “Stranger Things” newcomer Jake Connelly, who plays Derek Turnbow in the fifth and final season, revealed to TheWrap at Thursday’s premiere that Brown went out of her way to make him feel welcome at the start of production.

“I gotta say, one of the first days of the table read, Millie Bobby Brown called me over to her [trailer] and — my mom had no idea where I went — I was just there with Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi just chilling it up, just talking,” Connelly recalled to TheWrap. “And she said, ‘Oh yeah, we were all your age when we started. If you ever need anything, you can just call us.’”

The first volume of “Stranger Things 5” premieres on Netflix Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, with the second volume premiering on Christmas Day at the same time. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.