Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to Reunite for Netflix Father-Daughter FBI Series

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are staying in the Netflix family, as the “Stranger Things” actors will reunite for an upcoming spy drama series from “Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne and A24.

The streamer gave a straight-to-series order for the untitled father-daughter FBI show on Friday, six months after the “Stranger Things” series finale. Thorne is set to write.

“Disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him,” per the logline.

Thorne, Brown and Harbour will all executive produce, alongside MBB’s husband Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions, Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald for Cut To and KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series, said in a statement. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”