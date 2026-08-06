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Minnie Driver Recovering After Car Accident in France: ‘I am So Grateful to Be Alive’

“We didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive,” the “Emily in Paris” actress shares

minnie driver
Minnie Driver (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)
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Minnie Driver is recovering after suffering a “really bad car accident” that left her with a sprained neck.

Over the last eight weeks, the actress has been sharing “Paris Update” posts on Instagram as she films the sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris” for Netflix. On Thursday, Driver started the video laying horizontal in bed wearing a blue neck brace and shared, “Hi guys, Paris update is I’m actually back in London.”

“I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben,” the Oscar-nominated actress said in an Instagram post. “And, we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive. To be very clear it was not our fault.”

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver were very much a couple at the 1997 premiere of "Good Will Hunting."
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The actress described the accident in full detail explaining that her car was T-boned while on a country road in the middle of France after a driver failed to stop at an intersection. Despite being shaken up by the events, the actress said she was largely “fine” and credited the car she was in and the 360 degree airbags for saving her and her friend’s lives.

“I’m fine. I’ve got a sprained neck and I’m really in shock and sort of cry all the time but I’m gonna heal and the reason that I’m not dead honestly is the the car that we were driving,” she said. “So while this is categorically not a car ad. Can you imagine if that’s what I was doing? I want to celebrate that car.

“I’m Minnie Driver, pun intended, I need to celebrate the car that saved us,” she added. “Because we’ve got families and people who love us and I am so grateful to be alive, so, Kia, you are a baller car company. You’re amazing.” 

She noted in the post’s caption that her “brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing” along with taking time to weep which “feels good and helpful.”

Driver joined the cast of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” in May 2025 for the show’s fifth season. She plays Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) who married into a royal family. She is set to appear in Season 6.

You can listen to Driver’s full message in the video above.

Emily-in-Paris
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Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

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