‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies at 47 After On-Set Collapse in Venice

Production on the set of “Emily in Paris” was temporarily suspended after third assistant director Diego Borella unexpectedly collapsed while filming in Venice, Italy. Borella was pronounced dead at the scene from “a sudden heart attack” at 7 p.m. local time.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to local outlet la Repubblica, the production team was preparing for the final take of the day outside Hotel Danieli when Borella, who was Italian, collapsed.

“Attempts by the medical staff on set to revive him were unsuccessful. The Suem doctor, who rushed to the scene, confirmed his death, likely a sudden heart attack,” the outlet also reported.

Borella is described as “well regarded” and having worked on sets in Rome, London and New York. In addition to his film career he was also a poet and an author of children’s stories and fairy tales.