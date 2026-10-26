Walton Goggins Replaces Michael Caine in ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Walmart Ad

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol” has become a yuletide classic in the years since it was released. The perennial favorite, originally put out by Disney in the tumultuous years following Jim Henson’s tragic death, regularly inspires new editions (including restoring the longer cut to Disney+ a few years ago) and refreshed merchandise lines (there’s a whole lot of new stuff on the Disney Store website and in the theme parks right now).

But there has never been an official follow-up or sequel … until now.