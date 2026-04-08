NASA Shares Artemis II Crew’s Space Playlist

In honor of its ongoing Artemis II lunar flyby, NASA shared online Wednesday morning a playlist of songs selected by the mission’s astronaut crew for waking up in space.

“You asked for it. Here it is. The official Artemis II wake‑up song playlist,” the official NASA Instagram account wrote in a post Wednesday. “Each track was selected by the Moon crew, continuing a tradition that started more than 50 years ago. Stay tuned to find out which songs they’ll choose next.” The playlist in question features tracks chosen by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

The playlist only includes eight songs at the time of this writing. The tracks in question are: “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, “Sleepyhead” by Young & Sick, “Green Light ft. Andre 3000” by John Legend, “Working Class Heroes (Work)” by CeeLo Green, “Good Morning” by Mandisa and TobyMac, “In a Daydream” by the Freddy Jones Band, “Tokyo Drifting” by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry and “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

The Artemis II mission launched on April 1. It is NASA’s first crewed flight beyond Earth’s low orbit since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. On Tuesday, April 7, NASA released the first photos taken of the far side of the Moon, showcasing regions of Earth’s natural satellite that no human eye has seen before. Among the sights captured during the Artemis II crew’s seven-hour lunar flyby around the Moon’s far side was a rare in-space solar eclipse.

The test flight mission, which is expected to last a total of 10 days, marks humanity’s return to the Moon’s vicinity.

As part of the mission, Glover became the first person of color to travel beyond Earth’s low orbit and near the Moon. Koch, meanwhile, became the first woman, Hansen (a Canadian) the first non U.S. citizen and Wiseman the oldest astronaut to accomplish the same feats. The mission has taken the Artemis II crew farther away from Earth than any humans in history.

On April 1, broadcasts of the mission’s historic launch drew over 18 million viewers across ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, CNN, FOX News and MS NOW.