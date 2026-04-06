Major Streamers Rally to Cover Artemis II Lunar Flyby Live

Following the historic NASA launch of Artemis II last week, most of the major streamers rallied to cover the moon flyby live beginning Monday morning.

The flyby, which has already broken the record set by Apollo 13 for distance traveled from Earth, began streaming on NASA+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Roku on Monday, alongside NASA’s coverage on its YouTube channel.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, coverage for the flyby will extend throughout Monday, including remarks from the crew and the predicted loss of communication as the crew heads to the moon, which is estimated to last roughly 40 minutes. After seeing Artemis through the lunar observation period and the solar eclipse period, NASA+ coverage is estimated to conclude around 9:45 p.m. ET.

The rallying amongst the streamers to all broadcast the same live footage marks a distinct shift in the TV landscape, which previously saw broadcast networks take point on such a historic event, including the Apollo 11 mission that left Walter Cronkite speechless while anchoring CBS’ coverage.

Television history in the past was made on linear. Now, history happens across the streaming landscape.

Netflix’s coverage in particular builds upon the streamer’s partnership with NASA to bring subscribers live programming from space. The partnership, which was announced in June 2025, will see NASA+ on Netflix feature “rocket launches, mission coverage and real-time ISS vistas — all streaming in HD glory,” per the streamer.

It should be noted that prior to the Netflix collaboration, NASA+ was already available to stream for free on the NASA app and at NASA.gov, but the partnership undoubtably expands the reach of the service.

“Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said in a statement about the collaboration. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations, right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

For the full information about what benchmarks will be hit during the lunar flyby and where to watch the event, check out NASA’s website here.