Netflix to Stream Live Space Programming With NASA+ Starting This Summer

In a move that’s quite literally out of this world, Netflix will be partnering with NASA to bring subscribers live programming from space later this summer, the companies announced on Monday.

NASA+ on Netflix will feature “rocket launches, mission coverage and real-time ISS vistas — all streaming in HD glory,” according to TUDUM. With that said, the service already exists for free on the NASA app and at NASA.gov, but it will now undoubtedly be able to reach a wider audience.

“Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said in a statement. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations, right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

“The next giant leap for humankind might just start with you pressing play,” Netflix further teased.

After launching in November 2023, NASA+ is currently available on iOS, Android, desktop browsers, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. Educational programming featured on the streaming service thus far has included “Elmo Visits NASA,” “The Traveler” and “Lucy,” as well as documentaries like “NASA Explorers” and “Other Worlds”.

NASA+ lifts off on Netflix later this summer.