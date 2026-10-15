Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria Out, to be Replaced by Peter Rice

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is leaving Netflix and being replaced by former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice, according to an individual with knowledge.
She has been with the company since 2016 and assumed the top creative role since early 2023. Under her leadership, Netflix has released major pop culture hits such as “Bridgerton,” “Arcane,” and “Squid Game” and has formed major partnerships with WWE and NFL.
I want to thank Bela for a decade of dedication, innovation, creativity and leadership,” Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She led enormous changes at Netflix. She helped broaden our content offering to include the large-scale expansion of unscripted programming and the launches of live events and sports, in addition to crafting and running a world class, global slate of films and series. I’m incredibly grateful for everything she’s done to help Netflix entertain the world.”
Bajaria’s exit comes as Netflix has laid off approximately 1,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce amidst lagging user engagement in 2026. The company’s stock price has fallen nearly 40% compared to a year ago.
It also comes as Netflix is preparing to wade into theatrical distribution with Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s Oscar hopeful “La Bola Negra,” which will receive a 45-day theatrical window. Other theatrical releases from the streamer include David Fincher’s “The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth” this November and Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” in February 2027.
“Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry. His business acumen is sharp, his talent relationships are exceptionally strong, and his experience across TV and film is deep and broad,” Sarandos said. “He understands what makes stories resonate, and he’s spent his career helping talent do the best work of their lives. I’m excited to welcome him to Netflix as Chief Content Officer as we continue to scale and deliver members more of the stories they love.”
“Netflix has fundamentally changed the way stories are made, shared and experienced around the world,” said Rice. “They’ve shown again and again that they’re willing to take chances on distinctive voices and fresh ideas, and I’m excited to work with the team to help bring even more great stories to members everywhere.”
Rice joined 20th Century Fox in 1989 and eventually was named president of the film production and distribution company in 2017. Once Disney acquired the studio, he became chairman of Walt Disney Television as well as chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company, though he was let go in 2022 by then-CEO Bob Chapek.
Since then, he has produced movies such as “Saturday Night,” “Warfare,” “28 Years Later” and “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” with projects like “Misty Green,” “Elden Ring” and “Fairy Tale” currently in development.
Bajaria was hired by Netflix a decade ago after a run at NBCUniversal, where she produced shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” that became hits on Netflix. She was promoted to head of global in 2020 and then chief content officer in 2023 following the departure of Cindy Holland.
More to come…