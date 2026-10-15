Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria Out, to be Replaced by Peter Rice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is leaving Netflix and being replaced by former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice, according to an individual with knowledge.

She has been with the company since 2016 and assumed the top creative role since early 2023. Under her leadership, Netflix has released major pop culture hits such as “Bridgerton,” “Arcane,” and “Squid Game” and has formed major partnerships with WWE and NFL.

I want to thank Bela for a decade of dedication, innovation, creativity and leadership,” Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She led enormous changes at Netflix. She helped broaden our content offering to include the large-scale expansion of unscripted programming and the launches of live events and sports, in addition to crafting and running a world class, global slate of films and series. I’m incredibly grateful for everything she’s done to help Netflix entertain the world.”