Netflix Film VP Doug Belgrad Out as Part of Layoffs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix Film VP Doug Belgrad is out at the streamer as part of its company-wide layoffs on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.

Belgrad served as a right-hand man to Netflix Film head Dan Lin, and was one of Lin’s first hires when he took over the role from Scott Stuber. During his two years at the streamer, Belgrad helped shore up a more consistent pipeline of films, specifically shepherding hits like “The Rip,” “War Machine,” “People We Meet on Vacation” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” as well as critical successes like “Train Dreams.”

Belgrad was also instrumental in hashing out Netflix’s Pay-1 deal with Sony, identifying Sony films to acquire to release as Netflix originals are part of their partnership. Those included “People We Meet on Vacation,” “Voicemails From Isabelle” and the upcoming “Grown Ups 3.”