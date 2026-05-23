Nicolas Cage Debunks Lingering Graceland Rumor, Instead Recalls the Time He Got in Elvis’ Bed: ‘Poignant Little Moment’ | Video

The story that Nicolas Cage once tried on Elvis Presley’s clothes and sat in the bathroom at Graceland in the same position the late singer was found is untrue, the actor told “The Interview” podcast in a video published Saturday.

But he did experience a “poignant moment” in Presley’s bed.

Cage said that he and ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley (who died in January 2023) shared the experience.

“When it was great, we were very close and we had a lot of laughs, and there were a couple of nights at Graceland where she wanted to go upstairs,” he said. “And so I did and I remember lying in Elvis’ bed and he had this, you know those little fiber optics things that spin and change colors?”

After clarifying the lamp wasn’t a lava lamp but was similar, he added, “I remember staring at that and being very relaxed by it and calmed by it and I enjoyed thinking of him looking at that and how it might have must have relaxed him. So it was kind of a beautiful, poignant little moment in my life.”

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Cage also addressed other rumors in a round of rapid-fire questions midway through “The Interview.” When asked if he requested hot yogurt be poured on his toes while filming a sex scene for 1998’s “Vampire’s Kiss,” Cage offered: “There was some yogurt. There wasn’t hot yogurt and I think I was administering the yogurt to myself.”

He was also grilled on whether or not he once stole an aquarium from the Museum of Modern Art.

“Yeah, well, it wasn’t an aquarium. It was in California, and it was in the trash,” Cage answered. “It was a loose site box that covers artifacts and I just took it and I used it as an enclosure for a king snake.”

Cage was also asked to explain “the difference between making choices in art versus making choices in life,” a moment in the interview that prompted introspection.

“It’s no secret that I have over the years, particularly early on perhaps, had lack of impulse control and probably shouldn’t have bought that car or shouldn’t have bought that property or whatever it was,” he said. “And yes, in art, the comedian in me is looking for the surprise. You get a laugh when you do something unexpected.

“But in my own personal life, for example, when you met me seven years ago, I was more interested in other habits than I am now,” he added. “I am extraordinarily boring right now. I live a very monastic life. I am not taking any risks whatsoever if I can avoid it.”

Cage continued, “I am really gonna go the other way. And I am all about raising my three-and-a-half-year-old, my toddler, to have a happy and healthy life. That is my focus — that and when I work, that’s it. My two boys are grown up and I mean, I do have vices. I mean, I drink entirely too much caffeine and I’m drinking 200 milligram strawberry energy drinks six times a day.”

“And I’m not good with my phone and the doom scrolling’s gotta stop,” he added. “They’re not good vices to have. They’re not good for your psyche. But I’m not enjoying a martini, which I did like my martinis. And I’m not doing other things. I mean, I am pretty monastic. So to answer your question, I’m not doing any unexpected things in life at the moment.”

Watch the full interview with Cage in the video above.