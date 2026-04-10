Nicolas Cage’s ‘Lord of War’ Sequel Lands US Distribution

Vertical has acquired the U.S. rights to “Lords of War,” which sees star Nicolas Cage and writer-director Andrew Niccol reunite for a sequel to their 2005 crime drama about the global arms trade.

Cage will once again play Yuri Orlov, a former restaurateur who rises to become the most infamous arms dealer in the world. In the sequel, Yuri discovers that he has a son, played by Bill Skarsgård, who is bent on exploiting the United States’ wars in the Middle East to build his own private army and surpass his father, triggering a deadly battle over legacy.

“As a storyteller, I always felt there was so much more to explore with the ‘Merchant of death’ that is Nicolas Cage’s charming devil, Yuri Orlov. This latest chapter gave me the chance to introduce his ultimate rival: his illegitimate son, Anton – illegitimate in every sense of the word – played by the equally roguish Bill Skarsgård. Set against the largely unseen world of mercenaries, the film quickly reveals that Anton isn’t out to right his father’s wrongs; he’s out to top them,” Niccol said. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Vertical on the U.S. release – the team has fully embraced the film’s vision and its portrayal of the insanity of war.”

Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis will also star in the film. Niccol and Cage are producing with Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi, who produced the original, for Vendôme Pictures. Skarsgård is executive producing alongside Alice Dawson, Fifth Season’s Graham Taylor and Christopher Slager, and Vertical’s Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey.

Vertical will show the first footage from the film to exhibitors at next week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“Vertical is thrilled to unveil the first footage from ‘Lords of War’ for exhibitors at CinemaCon next week. With Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård going head-to-head, audiences are in for a tense, electrifying ride,” Vertical partner Peter Jarowey said. “’Lord of War’ has long been one of the defining crime thrillers for me, and it’s incredibly exciting to partner with Andrew Niccol as he returns to the explosive world of Yuri Orlov.”

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey on behalf of Vertical and by Vendôme Pictures and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales are being handled by FilmNation Entertainment.