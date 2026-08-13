Nicole Kidman Reveals AMC Gave Her a Lifetime A-List Membership for Viral Ad

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Nicole Kidman got a lifetime AMC A-List Membership for making her now viral ad for the theater chain.

As the COVID lockdown procedures were lifting, AMC put together an ad about the magic of going to the movies and Kidman starred in what would become an extremely viral ad. From quotable lines like “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” to fans cheering the second the ad starts before the movie, its proven to be a lasting hit. While taking part in Vanity Fair’s lie detector interview with her “Lioness” co-star Zoe Saldaña, Kidman was asked if she got lifetime membership for her work.

“They did actually. They did,” Kidman confirmed.

“Can you take me as a guest to see a movie?” Saldaña asked.

“Sure, I can take you to see ‘The Odyssey,’” Kidman responded. “You haven’t seen that yet.”

Saldaña admitted that she had in fact seen the new Christopher Nolan film. Kidman quickly pivoted and said that the two of them could go see “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” instead. She was then asked if she would get made if Saldaña talked through her AMC ad.

“No,” Kidman said. “I will be very happy so that you do not look at the screen and I distract you, or you distract me. It’s incredibly embarrassing.”

She also admitted that while some stand and salute the AMC ad, nobody has come and done the same to her in person. Some brave souls have asked her to repeat her iconic “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” line from the ad and she said she usually obliges

“You’re so awesome,” Saldaña said. “I love it. It’s kind of sexy too.”

The ad has become so popular that Donald Trump’s White House recently spoofed it in one of the president’s latest ads. His administration uploaded a video titled “Silence your cell phones. Sit back. Welcome to the Golden Age.” The clip depicts a man wearing a hoodie and a red MAGA hat approaching the White House at night before going inside and walking its halls.

“We come to this place for MAGA,” a disembodied voice then says. “To fight, fight, fight and win, win, win.”

In the AMC ad, Kidman famously says, “We need that. All of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.” The MAGA version of this video says instead: “We need that. All of us. The indescribable feeling we get when we hear the national anthem and stand together stronger than ever before. Under this administration, we’re going somewhere we’ve never been.” Throughout the video, the man walks the halls of the White House, looking at artwork (including a rendition of the photo taken after an assassination attempt on Trump) before standing in a room to watch footage of Trump on a projector.

You can watch the clip of Kidman in the video above.