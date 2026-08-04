White House Parodies AMC Nicole Kidman Ad: ‘We Come to This Place for MAGA’

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AMC Theatres is the latest brand to find its iconography at the center of a pro-MAGA video from President Donald Trump’s White House.

His administration uploaded a video on Monday titled “Silence your cell phones. Sit back. Welcome to the Golden Age.” The clip, which sits at roughly 20,000 views after 15 hours, depicts a man wearing a hoodie and a red MAGA hat approaching the White House at night before going inside and walking its halls.

“We come to this place for MAGA,” a disembodied voice then says. “To fight, fight, fight and win, win, win.” You can watch the video, below.

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The White House send-up riffs on several specific lines from the iconic AMC ad starring Kidman, which plays before every film at all AMC theaters. The opening line directly references “We come to this place for magic,” one of the most notable parts of Kidman’s campaign. Instead of encouraging theatergoers to “laugh,” “cry” and “care,” however, the White House video tells viewers to “fight” and “win.”

In the AMC ad, Kidman famously says, “We need that. All of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.” The MAGA version of this video says instead: “We need that. All of us. The indescribable feeling we get when we hear the national anthem and stand together stronger than ever before. Under this administration, we’re going somewhere we’ve never been.” Throughout the video, the man walks the halls of the White House, looking at artwork (including a rendition of the photo taken after an assassination attempt on Trump) before standing in a room to watch footage of Trump on a projector.

One of the most meme-d moments from the AMC ad — “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” — is referenced as well, calling America “a country where we don’t do heartbreak. We do victory.” You can watch AMC’s original ad spot, below.

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The AMC ad was famously implemented after the pandemic as theaters tried to remind moviegoers of the value of going out to theaters. This new video comes after “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” helped give theaters the biggest weekend in the history of the U.S. box office.

This is also another example of the White House using or parodying the work of other artists for the administration’s messaging. Musicians like Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have condemned such use of their art.

AMC Theatres did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.