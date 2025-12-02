Sabrina Carpenter Condemns White House’s Use of Her Music in Pro-ICE Video as ‘Evil and Disgusting’

Sabrina Carpenter condemned the White House’s use of her song “Juno” in a social media video showing ICE agents arresting immigrants.

“Have you ever tried this one?” the White House wrote in its original X post promoting the video Monday, quoting a lyric from Carpenter’s song. “Bye-bye,” the caption concluded, followed by a pair of waving and heart eyes emojis. The video prompted swift outrage online, first from Carpenter’s fans and now from the pop star herself.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote Tuesday on X, in a direct response to the video. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

The White House’s video uses “Juno” to mock anti-ICE protestors, timing the song’s “Wanna try out some freaky positions / Have you ever tried this one?” lyrics to shots of ICE agents chasing down and handcuffing fleeing protestors and immigrants. For her part, Carpenter made her thoughts about President Trump known back in 2024, over a year prior to her Tuesday tweet.

“Sorry about our country,” the “Man’s Best Friend” singer-songwriter told concert attendees last year, shortly after Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election. “To the women in here, I love you so so so so so much, and I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it.”

Carpenter is not the only prominent celebrity who has called out the White House this year for involving them in one of its pro-ICE social media ads. In September, comedian and podcaster Theo Von demanded that the Department of Homeland Security take down a video that reappropriated a clip of him saying, “Heard you got deported, dude. Bye!”

Von took to X shortly after the video was posted to reveal that he had not approved of it and to request its removal from the platform. “Please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos,” Von wrote at the time. “When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows.”

Von’s request was fulfilled, as the video featuring him was eventually removed. It remains to be seen what, if any, response the White House will have to Carpenter’s similar condemnation of its unapproved use of her music.