Nicole Kidman Paramount+ Drama ‘Discretion’ Adds Stephan James, Colton Ryan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Nicole Kidman’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Discretion” has added Stephan James and Colton Ryan in supporting roles.

James (“I Play Rocky,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Ryan (“The Girl from Plainville”) will join previously announced stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Josh Lucas in the A24-produced legal thriller adapted from Chandler Baker’s short story, which is now in production.

James will play Logan, a sharp corporate associate who becomes a mentor to Lenny (Fanning), while Ryan stars as Boone, Lenny’s ex-boyfriend and a recovering addict from an affluent Dallas family, now nine months sober living at a halfway house while quietly trying to rebuild his life, per the character descriptions.

Fanning stars as Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth.

The legal thriller follows Fanny as she realizes she signed the same agreement and her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman) — upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost, per the official logline.

Fanning and Kidman have been attached to “Discretion” since September 2025, when A24 snagged the rights in a competitive bidding war. By October, Paramount+ gave the eight-episode series a straight to series order.

“Discretion” will mark a reunion for Fanning and Ryan, who both starred in Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville.” Since then, Ryan has starred in “Poker Face” and “Chad Powers.”

James is best known for appearing in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Selma” and “War Machine,” and will soon appear as Carl Weathers in “I Play Rocky,” which will premiere at TIFF.