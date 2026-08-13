‘Off Campus’ Finds Its Summer Di Laurentis in Shay Rudolph

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“Off Campus” has found its Summer Di Laurentis in Shay Rudolph.

Rudolph (“The Baby-Sitters Club”) will appear as a guest star in Season 2, portraying Summer Di Laurentis, the sister of Stephen Kalyn’s Dean Di Laurentis.

Summer, who was only referenced in Season 1, will play a key role in the love story between Dean and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), especially after Allie’s hookup with Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), who was implied to have a history with Summer.

Rudolph joins new recruits India Fowler (“Fear Street: Prom Queen,” “The Agency”), who is set to appear as Grace Ivers, the romantic interest of Antonio Cipriano’s John Logan, as well as Philipa Soo (“Hamilton,” “Dopesick”).

The trio of new additions will join returning cast members Kalyn, Abdalla and Cipriano as well as Ella Bright (“The Crown,” “Malory Towers”), Belmont Cameli (“Until Dawn,” “Saved by the Bell”), Antonio Cipriano (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “National Treasure: Edge of History”) and Jalen Thomas Brooks (“The Pitt,” “Thanksgiving”).

Based on Elle Kennedy’s book series, “Off Campus” is co-showrun and executive produced by creator Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore.

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill while Billings Productions’ Leanna Billings and Neal Flaherty also serve as EPs.

Rudolph’s first on-screen role as a guest star on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” and went on to star in Netflix’s reboot of “The Baby-Sitters Club.” She was also set to lead Disney+’s “Holes” reboot, which ended up getting axed by the streamer.

Since then, she has co-starred opposite Greg Kinnear and Isla Fisher in the film “The Present” as well asDoron Max Hagay’s “She Keeps Me Young,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival 2026. She will soon be seen in Roxy Sorkin’s feature “Hot Year.”