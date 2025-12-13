‘Holes’ Gender-Swapped Reboot Series Pulled at Disney+

Disney+ has decided not to move forward with its reimagined “Holes” pilot starring a female lead.

Shay Rudolph (“The Baby-Sitters Club”) was set to lead the cast of the pilot, which also included Greg Kinnear and Aidy Bryant. The axed series was ordered to pilot in January and based off Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel and its 2003 Disney film adaptation of the same name.

Kinnear was cast as the Warden in the reimagining of Sachar’s book, which was set to gender swap the group of campers at a detention center (named Camp Yucca) who are forced to dig holes for a mysterious purpose. Rudolph was cast as Hayley, a teenager sent to the juvenile detention camp for a crime she did not commit.

The cast also included Bryant as camp counselor Sissy, Noah Cottrell as kitchen employee Kitch and Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press as Hayley’s fellow campers at Camp Yucca.

Alina Mankin was attached to write and executive produce the “Holes” pilot from 20th Television with Liz Phang attached as showrunner and executive producer. Jac Schaeffer was set to direct the pilot and executive produce alongside Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Mike Medavoyl, Walden Media, which produced the original movie, and Shamrock, which holds the rights to “Holes.”

Sachar’s novel was published in 1998 and won a National Book Award and a Newbery Medal. The original film was directed by Andrew Davis and starred Shia LaBeouf as Stanley Yelnats, the wrongly accused teenager. The cast also included Sigourney Weaver, Khleo Thomas, Jon Voight, Tim Blake Nelson, Patricia Arquette, Dulé Hill and Eartha Kitt.