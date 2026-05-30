‘Off Campus’ Season 2: What Comes Next With Hunter Davenport?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Off Campus” Episode 8 and Elle Kennedy’s book series.

Prime Video’s “Off Campus” series threw a curveball for fans of Elle Kennedy’s books by introducing book character Hunter Davenport as an antagonist in Allie and Dean’s budding romance.

Hunter, played by Charlie Evans, is first introduced to the “Off Campus” crew when Allie (Mika Abdalla) meets him at a bar with Joanna Maxwell (Lauren Patten), but his identity is concealed thanks to a fake ID that identifies him as “Carter St. James.” They have a steamy kiss, but their flirtation is taken to the next level when they hook up after Allie makes a deal with Dean (Stephen Kalyn) to sleep with other people to avoid getting too close.

At this point, Allie certainly doesn’t know “Carter” is Hunter Davenport, who John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) has been trying to recruit in the wake of Garrett (Belmont Cameli)’s suspension — much to the chagrin of Dean, whom Hunter is said to have “outskated” during tryouts. To make it even more complicated, Hunter is revealed to have gone to school with Dean’s sister, Summer — and they share a seemingly contentious history.

Hunter’s identity is only revealed in the Season 1 finale, when Hunter comes into Malone’s, just after Allie shared she did keep up her end of the deal despite Dean not sleeping with anyone else. That reveal is the final straw for Dean, who begins a brawl with Hunter as the credits roll for Season 1.

Hunter’s role in Allie and Dean’s story — which will be centered in Season 2 — is quite different from Elle Kennedy’s books, which see Dean have a more mentor-like relationship with Hunter on and off the ice.

In fact, Hunter even gets his own standalone book, titled “The Play,” which follows the steamy romance between Hunter and a new character, Demi Davis.

It’s another way the Prime Video series is diverging from the books, with “Off Campus” moving up Allie and Dean’s story (the third book in the series) to Season 2, and adding in the cliffhanger to Hannah and Garrett’s happy ending.

“We always felt like there had to be something at the end of that Season 1 that would make you really want to come back and see Season 2,” co-showrunner Gina Fattore told TheWrap.

As for what happens next in Season 2, Kennedy’s books certainly don’t have an outline for Hunter’s conflict with Dean and his role in Allie and Dean’s story. It’s clear Dean will have to work through his resentment toward Hunter, should he be joining the team, especially as things with Allie get more serious.

The tie-in of Dean’s sister, however, is true to the books, given that in “The Play” Summer is Hunter’s friend and former college roommate, who he had previously crushed on.

The Hunter of it all also adds to the bumps to come for Allie and Dean’s romance, which already has to portend with plenty of tribulations, including grief regarding a character fans have already met by Season 1. As for whether the adaptation will keep those key plot points in, we’ll have to wait to find out in Season 2.

“Off Campus” Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.