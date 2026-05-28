And the ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Couple Is…

“Off Campus” Season 2 revealed its central couple on Thursday, and the romance that will take center stage in the new season is… Allie and Dean.

Most viewers of Season 1 had a feeling this duo would come to the forefront given how the season ended, and the fact that Allie and Dean’s romance is the focus of the third book in Elle Kennedy’s series. Indeed, Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn are the stars of Season 2, which is already in production.

“We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of season two after kickstarting their romance in season one,” co-showrunner Louisa Levy said. “But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”

The show was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere as Prime Video knew the BookTok adaptation might hit with viewers, but the performance of “Off Campus” has been pretty stunning. The show already exceeded the viewership of hit “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to become the No. 3 original series debut in Prime Video history, and its virality on TikTok and other social media platforms has gotten even Jennifer Lopez in on the fun.

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn as Allie and Dean in “Off Campus” (Prime Video)

“Off Campus” follows several co-eds at a college, including the male members of a hockey team, as their romantic entanglements intertwine.

The “Off Campus” Season 2 cast includes Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, with Philipa Soo set to recur.

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces “Off Campus” with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.