Olivia Wilde Recalls Meeting Elon Musk ‘Before He Turned Into This Creature’

Olivia Wilde is remembering a meeting she had with Elon Musk “before he turned into this creature” and began stumping for MAGA and Donald Trump.

On Monday’s episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” the “Invite” director-actress went into detail about a meeting she took with Musk after SpaceX set up their headquarters in Los Angeles.

She said she went to the meeting because “I wanted to see the rocket ships,” while Musk was supposedly curious about donating to a charity, with which Wilde worked, that supported Haiti by building schools and hospitals. She revealed that Musk did end up donating some money to the cause, but also noted that their interaction left Wilde “kind of confused by him.”

“I really resent him now, I really deeply resent him,” she shared.

Since that meeting, Musk has become a figurehead of Trump’s MAGA movement. He campaigned hard for his support and then spent the beginning of Trump’s second term heading up his Department of Government Efficiency – or DOGE. That pivot further confused Wilde.

“I never would’ve predicted that he would go the path that he’s gone now because he did seem really smart,” she added.

In that same podcast interview, Wilde was also asked about making Jordan Peterson cry for saying he was an inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in “Don’t Worry Darling” and that the right wing speaker was a “pseudo-intellectual.”

“I was disturbed by what I saw as this kind of misogynistic philosophy that was being obviously weaponized in a way that was leading us to elect Donald Trump twice, and beyond that just empower these groups of people who I think are very dangerous,” Wilde said.

“I loved creating that world because I thought everything should be manmade,” she continued. “There’s nothing that would’ve grown naturally, ‘cause the whole idea is that we did this. We are more powerful than nature, which I think is a big part of what these guys talk about.”