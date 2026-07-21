Joe Scarborough Tells Democrats to ‘Stop Whining’ and ‘Get Together’ Ahead of Midterms

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at the Democratic Party on Tuesday for the fractures forming within it over some of its most left-wing members’ past comments, urging the politicians involved to “stop whining” and “get together.”

“Democrats, my God, they’re such whiners. Yes, so there were a couple of left-wing people who said some crazy things that got elected,” Scarborough noted Tuesday morning. “Now, 98.8% of the rest of the Democratic Party is melting down and saying, ‘We’re doomed, we’re doomed,’ and that’s making headlines! It might hurt fundraising.”

The MS NOW host went on to take viewers on a trip down memory lane. He recounted how former President Joe Biden was “kicked around” by white progressive voters in states like Iowa and New Hampshire before he ultimately “steamrolled over everybody” in many of the remaining states in the 2020 election cycle.

“People aren’t going to want to hear this, but the heart and soul of the Democratic Party is moderate,” Scarborough argued. “That’s why you had Joe Biden standing on the stage with 16 progressives, or people playing progressive, in 2020 and ended up crushing the field.”

“Stop whining,” he added. “Get together and get back to work.”

While a number of Leftist progressive candidates have won elections this year in states like New York, Scarborough noted that more moderate Democratic candidates have still emerged victorious in states like South Carolina. It was with that in mind that Scarborough lambasted Democratic leaders for letting concerns about the party’s most left-wing voices become the source of bigger issues ahead of this year’s fall midterm elections.

“When New York had its primaries, everybody was talking about the shock of all shocks: Progressives win progressive seats,” Scarborough sarcastically remarked. “In some cases, progressives who say really crazy things.”

“There are going to be progressives winning progressive seats,” the “Morning Joe” host reiterated. “There are going to be moderates winning in places that require moderate candidates, and this shouldn’t be seen as radical. It shouldn’t be seen as an opportunity for people to try to tear the party apart so they can get a few more hits on their social media platforms.”