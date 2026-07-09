Joe Scarborough Torches Republicans for Graham Platner Hypocrisy: ‘Just Shut Up’

Joe Scarborough torched Republicans for being hypocritical in celebrating Graham Platner dropping out of the Senate race.

The “Morning Joe” host railed against Republicans going after Democrats for supporting Platner following the rape allegation made against him earlier this week. Scarborough didn’t even point to the president when he called out the hypocrisy, but rather Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“If you want to talk about morally challenged candidates, you don’t have to look at the White House,” Scarborough said. “You don’t have to look at Republicans bowing and scraping for the past decade. Just look at Texas. Look at who Republicans are behind as they’re trying to suggest that Talarico is gay.”

He continued: “I mean, the hypocrisy. Republicans should really just shut up. They really should just shut up if they’re going to be critical of Democrats for supporting a morally challenged candidate or one who has been accused of doing things that are morally challenged. It is so hypocritical, Willy, and they should just leave this to the Democrats to clean up their own house.”

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On Wednesday, Platner posted an 11-minute video to social media where he announced he was dropping out of the race – just days after the allegations were made public. Despite calling off his Senate run, he maintained his innocence.

“I know that some will think this is an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not,” he said in the video. “We’re not doing it because of the allegations. We’re doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.”

Platner’s decision comes after his ex Jenny Racicot accused the rising Democrat of sexual assault in a Monday report from Politico. She reiterated her allegations in a sit down interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where she denied that her allegations were politically motivated, saying she only wanted “to let people know who they are voting for.”

“I think there are a lot of men in this world relying on the silence of women to be where they are. And I don’t want to contribute to that,” Racicot said. “I also want to just get my life back.”