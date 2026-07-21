Alyssa Farah Griffin Reminds Trump He Was in Office During 2020 Election, So Claiming Fraud Is ‘Not the Flex’ He Thinks

President Trump still insists that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite multiple investigations proving otherwise, so on Tuesday morning, his former staffer and current “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin had a reminder for him: he was the man in office when the 2020 election took place. So, if there was fraud, he’s the one who should’ve been able to stop it.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the president’s address to the nation last week, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg joking that she feels like she’s trapped in “Groundhog’s Day” with repetition of it all. The women noted that Trump’s speech “landed with a big old thud,” even amongst Republicans, and Farah Griffin took a guess at why that might be (aside from the upcoming midterms).

“It was the election his federal government was in charge of. We were in the White House!” she said. “We were overseeing CISA, the cybersecurity agency that secures our elections. So it’s not the flex that Donald Trump thinks it is to be like ‘2020 was stolen.’ It’s like, ‘But you were in charge then. You should have stopped it from being stolen!’”

The women also agreed with Senator Elissa Slotkin, who said on Saturday that Trump is just laying the groundwork to challenge the midterms.

“Hell yeah!” Goldberg agreed. “I mean, why else do it?”

“That speech was not about 2020,” host Joy Behar agreed. “That speech was about 2026, and he is petrified that the Democrats are going to take over. That’s what all the polls are saying anyway.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.