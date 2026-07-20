Ana Navarro Wonders How Trump Thought He Wouldn’t Get Booed at World Cup

President Trump was once again booed for his presence at a sporting event this weekend, this time at the World Cup final. But really, “The View” host Ana Navarro isn’t sure how the man could’ve expected any different, considering he was in a stadium “full of Latin Americans and Spaniards.”

The president faced boos as he took the field at the start of the game, and when he was shown onscreen, and faced extra backlash when he inserted himself into the team photos at the end of the match. Navarro was quick to point out that Trump forced himself into the photos, before questioning what he thought would happen to begin with.

“I don’t know how this guy thinks that he’s not going to get booed in a stadium that’s full of Latin Americans and Spaniards, right?” she said.

SPAIN DEFEATS ARGENTINA IN WORLD CUP WIN: After Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final, ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in as celebrations erupted across the U.S., with fans from coast to coast turning out for the tournament. pic.twitter.com/3fX5ZYSErj — The View (@TheView) July 20, 2026

“When I was looking at the Argentine team, and you know, they’ve got all these tattoos and they’re going up on stage to get their second place medals, I thought to myself, ‘If these guys weren’t on this field, if they were standing in front of a Home Depot, Trump’s ICE would be racially profiling them and taking them through the street.’”

Navarro also had a laugh at the fact that, just a few months ago, Trump referred to Spain itself as “a loser,” only for the country to go on to win the whole tournament.

“Oh no they’re not!” Navarro cheered.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.