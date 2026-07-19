Donald Trump Elicits ‘Massive Boos’ at World Cup Final

President Donald Trump elicited “massive boos” while attending the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

On Sunday, the president, 80, was among the crowd at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He attended with his wife, Melania Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

One Fox clip, shared on X by liberal political commentator Brian Krassenstein, showed soccer fans booing loudly when Trump was shown on the big screen. The president clapped while standing after Jennifer Hudson performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the match.

“MASSIVE BOOS for Trump at World Cup,” Krassenstein captioned his update. “He has to be livid!”

In the comments, fellow X users weighed in on the strong reaction, with one joking, “He’ll probably host another press conference to whine about how he was mistreated and he’s tripling tariffs on Spain and Argentina.”

Another predicted, “He will deny hearing them, saying all he heard was love.”

Someone else suggested, “Some were surely aimed at Infantino. He hates football.”

A different X user commented, “If only. He’s so daft and deaf that he probably can’t distinguish between a boo and a cheer.”

MASSIVE BOOS for Trump at World Cup.



He has to be livid! pic.twitter.com/r8KJvjeJwA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 19, 2026

However, others asserted that the boos weren’t so definitive, with one X user writing, “Lmao I heard zero boos. You are sad bro.”

A second snarked, “Can you please share the video of the ‘boos?’ I think you posted the wrong one.”

Yet another commented, “I’ve been watching the whole time and haven’t heard any boos.”

Ahead of the final, Trump praised Infantino — who, along with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup, helped make this year’s event possible.

When Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft asked Trump about the highlights of the U.S. co-hosting the sporting event, he replied, “I think my first meeting with Gianni, he’s fantastic, the job he’s done.”

The president continued, “He had this idea, and I said, ‘That’s crazy. We’re not a soccer country.’ And it turns out we are a soccer country. We’re a football country, we don’t want to get it confused. But I don’t think there’s ever been anything like what’s happened with the whole World Cup. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch.”

President Trump spoke with @JennyTaft ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Wk463lj1wU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Trump echoed these sentiments during a FIFA reception on Friday at Trump Tower in New York City. “It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it’s going to remain,” he said. “This has really brought the world together.”

After the World Cup final, Trump and Infantino will present the trophy to the winning team.