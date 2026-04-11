O’Shea Jackson Jr. Blasts Fan’s Claim Dad Ice Cube Peaked in the ’90s: ‘Brotha, Check Thyself’

O’Shea Jackson Jr. refused to stand idly by as a fan suggested his dad, rapper-turned-movie star Ice Cube, peaked in the ’90s, issuing a passionate defense on social media.

Jackson Jr., who portrayed Ice Cube in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic, “Straight Outta Compton,” took to X on Friday evening after one user asked why his dad hadn’t been “in a good movie since the ’90s,” suggesting everything since was “straight garbage.”

“Listen. I could just say the ‘Jumpstreet’ films and end this,” Jackson Jr. sounded off. “But ‘All About the Benjamins’ not good? ‘Fist Fight’ not good? ‘Lottery Ticket’ not good? ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES’ NOT GOOD!?! [He’s] been in FOUR franchises since the 2000s began.”

Jackson Jr. then went on to name the blockbuster franchises, including the “Barbershop” trilogy, both “Jumpstreet” movies, “Ride Along,” as well as the “Are We Done Yet” movies and show, which the rap legend created and executive produced.

“And added two more ‘Fridays,’” he went on. “So, technically it’s 5! Don’t let some movie that they shot DURING THE PANDEMIC!!!!! IN HIS DAMN OFFICE WITH NOBODY AROUND HIM that a studio decided to still release 5….YEARS……LATER (for some reason) make you get hot in the ass to disrespect MY GUY.”

Jackson Jr. was clearly referencing Ice Cube’s “War of the Worlds,” which came out this year and was panned by critics. It was notably named the worst film of the year by the 2026 Razzie Awards, winning five awards in total, including Worst Picture, Actor, Director and Remake.

Nonetheless, Ice Cube’s son refused to let a fan speak poorly about his dad’s career, adding, “But brotha check thyself…before you wreck thyself. Now you go on and get ya ass up outta here. And don’t forget to share like and subscribe. The one piece is real.”

Read his full statement below.

Listen.



I could just say the Jumpstreet films and end this.



But All About the Benjamins not good? Fist Fight not good? Lottery Ticket not good? TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES NOT GOOD!?!



He been in FOUR franchises since the 2000’s began



Barbershop- Trilogy

Are we done yet.… https://t.co/IvHIJq2FD7 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 11, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Jackson Jr. shouted out the news that Ice Cube and Kevin Hart were in talks to return for “Ride Along 3,” writing on X, “Now please believe if I’m in this … It is 100 percent Nepotism.”

Jackson Jr., who is the oldest son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, has made a name for himself in Hollywood in the last decade, with film credits in “Ingrid Goes West,” “Den of Thieves,” “Long Shot,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Just Mercy” and “Cocaine Bear,” among other titles. He also appeared in three episodes of 2022’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”