Paris Hilton Is Proud to Tell Her Story on Her Terms in New Doc: ‘I’ve Always Been Ahead of My Time’

Paris Hilton enlisted an onslaught of icons to attend the world premiere of her “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” documentary on Tuesday night in Hollywood, complete with a pink carpet and a pink Bentley.

After living the majority of her life in front of cameras — be they paparazzi or TV — the pop culture icon decided to name this latest project after her second studio album, which dropped in 2024, showing just how integral music is to her identity.

“It makes me so proud. I feel like I’ve always been ahead of my time, I’ve always led with my heart, spreading kindness and sparkle all around,” Hilton told TheWrap at the star-studded event at AMC The Grove 14. “I feel lucky to have the best fans in the world who have supported me for so long. This film is a love letter to all of them.”

The movie traces Hilton’s life through “concert footage, unfiltered moments, archival clips, never-before-seen home videos, original narration and new interviews” in the lead-up to her big concert at the Hollywood Palladium, per the synopsis. It also delves further into the impact that 2000s media and the troubled teen industry had on her, both physically and mentally.

“I feel that I’ve become more vulnerable and more real and have shown sides to myself that maybe I was too afraid to show before, but I’ve connected so deep with people ever since I told my true story,” she shared. “I just want other people around the world to know that they can do the same thing — and it’s very healing.”

Other notable guests included friends Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Charo, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Kat Von D, Jimmy O. Yang, Sia, Romain and Mary Bonnet, Madison Tevlin, bbno$, Landon Boyce, Harry Jowsey and Carmen Electra, as well as family members Kathy Hilton, Rick Hilton, Barron Hilton, husband Carter Reum and kids Phoenix and London.

“Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” hits theaters on Jan. 30.