Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Say ‘Simple Life’ Fallout Was Because They ‘Didn’t  Know How to Communicate’ Through Media Firestorm

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are in agreement on how their initial falling out happened – a combo of poor communication skills and being in their 20s.

While talking to Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the iconic duo looked back on their falling out while working on “The Simple Life.” Hilton said the craziness of their tabloid-making lifestyle definitely played a factor.

“Back then, the media was just so toxic and they loved starting feuds between people because obviously, that sold tabloids, so it was mostly just the media spinning things and creating drama that didn’t even exist, which was normal during the 2000’s,” she said. “They did it with everyone.”

Richie agreed that coupled with the fact the two were only in their 20s and still did not really know how to talk with one another led to their separation.

“It’s that combined with like, and we are in our 20s and we had no time,” she added. “It wouldn’t happen now because, you know, I think we were just so young that we didn’t even know how to communicate with each other, so you know, if we were hearing something, we just would assume, “Is that true? Is that not true?” and we didn’t have the communication skills that we have now to have check-ins, which is so important.”

Cooper followed up asking how the two finally came back together and who was the first to reach out. Richie said their reconciliation probably would have happened sooner but the media and tabloid firestorm exacerbated the issue.

“We were friends for a long time before anyone even knew because our families are friends, you know,” Richie recalled. “And so, we’ve been friends our entire lives, so you know, and I don’t mean to belittle it at all, but when you’re talking about some fight, I watch it with other 20-year-olds that I know and they’re going through a little thing and then they’re back. Going through a little thing and then they’re back, but because ours was a part of a TV show, it just blew up to be something that was so big that it became impossible to connect to or have any sort of real feeling around it.”

Hilton and Richie are back together for the upcoming Peacock series “”Paris & Nicole: The Encore.” Over the course of three episodes, the two will attempt to put on an “operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.’”

The new show lands on Peacock starting Dec. 12.