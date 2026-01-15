Viola Davis’ ‘Food 2050’ Doc Helped Her Envision a Future That’s Not Dystopian

Viola Davis may be famous for being an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning entertainer, but according to her, there’s something even better in the world… feeling worthy.

The EGOT recipient accepted her Global Humanitarian Achievement Award at the world premiere of her new documentary “Food 2050” at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday night, presented by Foodtank, Media Red’s Tom Leach and The Rockefeller Foundation’s Roy Steiner.

“You know, I’ve been drained lately. Really drained. I think it’s hard to not speak from your heart lately. I don’t think there’s any sort of performative masks left,” Davis began her acceptance speech. “But I heard a saying that the definition of ‘Hell’ is: On your last day on Earth, when you meet the person you became with the person that you could have become. I see that with our world.”

“I wanted to become an actress because I wanted to become famous because I wanted to make money and I wanted to have a refrigerator that was full of food, and a house, and a bed that wasn’t bought at the Salvation Army. But I realized that becoming an actor was just the cosmic carrot, that that was just the thing that set me on the journey,” she continued. “So I go on this unbelievable journey, and who do I meet? Who becomes my hope, but Little Viola? She’s standing here now. All of her teeth were rotten, but she was great. She was smart. She was a bed wetter, but she was great. And she was always hungry. Every single minute of the day, that’s all she thought about.”

“I’ll tell you where the hope is: The hope is, in my opinion, connecting to that story; the two people that you owe the most two — your 6-year-old self and your 80-year-old self. And that 6-year-old self who hasn’t been touched by the world yet will tell you exactly where you need to go. That is the hope, and I guarantee you that 6-year-old self wants way more than money and a big refrigerator and a nice house in Beverly Hills. They want you to care,” Davis added. “And I will tell you one thing, too, is Little Viola, with rotten teeth, a bed wetter, who never felt pretty … just wanted to feel worthy. That’s better than an EGOT. Imagine if you had the power within you to make people feel worthy. That’s my hope. And, by the way, it’s interesting that when I piggyback to Little Viola, she wasn’t talking about becoming an actress, she was always just telling me, ‘Tell them how we were always hungry. Get over the shame, Viola.’ So you know what I did? I listened to her. And here I am, talking and sharing my story in a room full of people who I know have empathy so I know shame can exist. That’s the hope, harness your story.”

“Food 2050” tells the story of where the Earth could be 24 years from now if we collectively invest in building food systems that benefit us all, told from the perspectives of 10 current change-makers from around the world. The doc was five years in the making, with The Rockefeller Foundation revealing they’ve committed $220 million into similar initiatives in that time. Davis not only narrated the feature film, but also executive produced.

“Thank you for this award. Listen, I just feel that, I’m always squealing because I’m always just amazed whenever anyone introduces me or talks about me, I always want to go, ‘Me?’ Yes, Viola, you. I can only say that because Little Viola is tugging at me right now and saying, ‘Own it,’” she further noted.

Hosted by Foodtank president Danielle Nierenberg, the evening also featured multiple panel conversations with activists, scientists, agriculturists and entrepreneurs — including Marion Nestle, Manoj Kumar, Angelo Garcia, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Matte Wilson, Sara Farley and director Matthew Thompson. Additionally, Wolfgang Puck and Niman Ranch offered a reception menu with bites inspired by the food featured in the doc.

“When I narrated it, I didn’t know what to expect and I did cry a little bit on the way home. I did. Because it’s a vision for the future that’s not dystopian. It’s a vision for a nourishing, regenerative and equitable food system by 2050,” Davis concluded her speech. “You can either leave something for people or you can leave something in people, and I think this documentary is going to leave something in you that you’re not going to be able to deny.”