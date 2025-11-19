Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté Celebrates Bringing Water to 3 Million People at One Drop Gala

One drop is all it takes to cause a ripple effect — and that’s exactly what Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberté did when he launched his One Drop Foundation in 2007.

Fast-forward 18 years, and the international non-profit organization has brought water to nearly 3 million people around the world with its sustainability initiatives across 15+ countries. To mark the milestone — and to raise even more money — the foundation brought its annual One Drop Gala from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for the first time on Tuesday for a night celebrating the performing arts.

“We’re very happy that our friends and so many people showed up. It’s nice to see L.A. gather together for the cause of water in the world,” Laliberté told TheWrap on the blue carpet. “It’s about growing numbers. Like selling tickets to a show, you want to hit the million-bar and the 10-million bar. But it’s not always about the numbers, it’s also about finding a sustainable result.”

Performers at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion event included Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Woo and Mahi‘ai Kekumu and more from ‘Auana, plus DJ Mia Moretti at the afterparty. The evening also saw John Legend present his friend and men’s style icon/costume designer Dave Thomas with an honor for his contributions to both charity work and the arts.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized, I’m so grateful. I love what I do, I love to collaborate with people and make costumes that express their artistry and connect with their audience,” Thomas shared. “My parents were actually involved with the Clean Water Project in Africa about 40 years ago, so this has always felt like the right fit for me.”

Presented by Ferrari Beverly Hills, Laliberté co-chaired the gala with Giacomo Mattioli, while Jackson Chong served as executive producer. The host committee included Michelle Yeoh, Jean Todt, Roland Pritzker, Daniel Lamarre, Maximilien Desmarais, Hugh Barton, Filippo Marchino, Katy Chen, Miska Whitford, Mariana Peralta, Matt Marciano, Bo McCourt, Leah Qin and Thomas. There was also a charity auction led by Andrew Lueck from Christie’s.

Meanwhile, other notable attendees included Dr. Dre, Josh Groban, Evan Ross, Lana Vaa, Livia Pillmann, Aslayy Baugh, Katherine Kelly Lang and Tayme Thapthimthong, as well as superstar chefs Dominique Crenn, Chris Oh, David Féau and Marcel Vigneron.