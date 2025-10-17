Michelle Yeoh Foresees a ‘More Equitable Future’ for All by Uniting the Worlds of Art, Fashion and Philanthropy With One Drop

Michelle Yeoh’s character in “Wicked” may technically be a bad guy, but the actress herself is very much a fan of doing good.

So much so, that the Academy Award-winning star and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador has joined the One Drop Gala host committee to pay it forward as the event comes to Los Angeles for the first time on Nov. 18.

“The mission of One Drop speaks to the heart of humanity — safe water is the foundation of health, dignity and opportunity. I am honored to support this gala, which brings together the worlds of art, fashion and philanthropy in service of real change,” Yeoh shared in a statement. “By joining forces, we can transform awareness into action and help create a more equitable future.”

The One Drop Gala has spent the last 15 years in Las Vegas after being founded by Cirque du Soleil’s Guy Laliberté in 2007. It has since raised funds that have impacted nearly 3 million people across 29 countries.

Laliberté even teased the gala as “a bold new annual philanthropic evening — a vibrant, high-impact event in support of global water access and local wildfire prevention and resilience efforts.”

The black-tie November event will welcome 300 VIPs into the Audrey Irmas Pavilion for an evening of unique live events, rare auction opportunities (perhaps including a 2026 Ferrari or a guitar signed by Sting), world-class menus and top-shelf wine and spirits.

“We’re really honored to bring the One Drop Gala to Los Angeles for the first time,” gala EP Jackson Chong added. “With Cirque du Soleil as our founding partner, this city’s creative energy makes it the perfect place to celebrate the power of the performing arts. It’s about creativity with purpose, and helping bring safe water to communities that need it most.”

The One Drop Gala comes to Los Angeles on Nov. 18, while “Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.