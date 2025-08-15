MrBeast, Adin Ross and xQc Raise $12 Million in 18-Hour TeamWater Charity Livestream

It took about 18 hours, but MrBeast, Adin Ross and xQc just broke a streaming world record by raising $12 million for charity with their TeamWater livestream.

The online event began Thursday as the “Beast Games” host’s first-ever Kick livestream, where the trio intended to stay on for as long as it took to raise $5 million. However, once they achieved that goal, they decided to go into Friday morning in order to get the most money ever raised in a single stream.

“Guys, that is 12 million years of clean water for people in need. Or put differently, that is clean water for hundreds of thousands of humans for decades each,” MrBeast explained. Ross added: “I want to give a special shoutout to everyone watching; a part of this journey. You guys are all contributing these $10, it all adds up and you guys are actually contributing to an amazing cause.”

The top donators overnight were Be LOVE Electrolyte, finnbags, Kick.com’s Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, influencer Sophie Rain and Trainwreckstv, all of whom donated at least $1 million each. Dana White, Michael Rubin, Brian Chesky, Gary Vee, Scooter Braun and Casey Wasserman all popped in with major donations as well.

During the all-nighter, three of the biggest names on the Internet got covered in snakes, listened to a mariachi band, took a lie detector test, oil wrestled, played some basketball, looked at their phones, got a haircut, took calls, set boundaries with one another and asked their fellow streamers, YouTubers and rich people to help them reach their goal.

“Access to clean water is something many of us take for granted, but for millions of people, it’s a daily struggle. This donation is my way of using my platform for something that matters. I wanted to do something that would have a real and immediate impact,” Rain said of her donation. “Not everyone can give a million dollars — and that’s OK. Even a small contribution can help change someone’s life. If my donation motivates others to take action, then it’s worth every penny.”

You can learn more about TeamWater, here.