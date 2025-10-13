Rainn Wilson, Kathy Griffin Call Out Environmental Inaction at EMA Awards: ‘Incredibly Frustrating’

Rainn Wilson was honored with the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award at the 35th annual Environmental Media Association Awards gala on Saturday. But if you ask the actor, he has a theory as to why more of Hollywood isn’t constantly speaking out about something as globally dire as sustainability.

“I don’t understand for the life of me why more folks working in show-business aren’t using their platforms to highlight issues around climate change and the environment and biodiversity laws. It’s incredibly frustrating to me, and I truly think it’s because actors are afraid of people not liking them or being at mad them. I think that’s pathetic,” he told TheWrap on the pink carpet. “I do think that mental health intersects with planetary health; that the more balanced we can make ourselves, the more we can see the need for harmony in the environment.”

Elsewhere, Kathy Griffin made her first red carpet appearance in eight years, where she proudly showed off her trademark wit and fearlessness while, once again, calling truth to power.

“It’s important that everyone knows this is a bipartisan issue,” the legendary comic noted. “So the notion that there would be one political party that is trying to deny the fact that I’m standing here in October sweating balls, saying that climate change … our so-called president said it was a con-job — that is not the case, that is not true.”

“I think we should follow the lead of Greta Thunberg. I know a lot of people make fun of her, but she’s a very brave 22-year-old woman who’s out there doing the real work. We need leaders and guidance like that,” she continued. “I’m an old soul, I’m looking to your generation to tell us what to do so that we can be better.”

Fellow comedian Rachael Harris, meanwhile, opened up about the importance of protecting the environment, especially in relation to the deadly Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed thousands of acres around town earlier this year (and at least one of which was allegedly caused by arson).

“I live right by the Palisades, I was in Mendeville Canyon — and we moved, because it is a fire zone. We had firefighters all up and down, and it was moving and gut-wrenching to see them all the time and we are so grateful that they worked so hard against this insane beast. I felt compelled to come say thank you,” she shared. “It’s devastating that one person, one tiny spark can do that much devastation. The Palisades is such a safe place … we never felt like something like this could happen, so it just shows you how vulnerable any place could be.”

Co-hosted by former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors Ariana Madix and Harry Jowsey, the gala even held special tributes to Robert Redford, Jane Goodall and the LAFD, as well as Diane Keaton, who died earlier that day.

The evening at Radford Studio Center also featured a pink carpet, a vegetarian dinner, take-home succulents, a pizza-fueled afterparty and performances by Shawn Stockman and Alexander Stewart. Other notable guests included EP Lance Bass, board members Malin Åkerman, Brie Garcia, Ed Begley Jr., Emmanuelle Chriqui, Caylee Cowan, Frances Fisher, Nikki Reed, Eli Roth and Wendie Malick, as well as Selma Blair, Miranda Cosgrove, Daniel DiMaggio, Kate Flannery, Nikki Garcia, Peter Gros, Zay Harding, Pearce Joza, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, Richard Ladkani and “Yanuni” star Chief Juma Xipaia, who traveled five days from the Amazon to be present.

Check out the full list of winners, below:

Feature Film

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures

Documentary Film

YANUNI – Malaika Pictures

Paul Junger Witt Comedy Series

Common Side Effects, “S1 Ep 1 Pilot” – Adult Swim

Documentary Series

The Americas, “The Gulf Coast”– BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

Reality Series

The Visioneers with Zay Harding, “Sustainable Skylines” – Hearst Media Production Group, VoLo Foundation

Children’s Series

Mission Unstoppable, “Filtering Water, Frog Babies, and Firefighting” – Hearst Media Production Group, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Drama Series

Grey’s Anatomy, “Drop it Like it’s Hot” – Shondaland & 20th television

Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Nick Offerman Is Sounding the Alarm: America’s National Parks Are Under Attack” — Comedy Central (Paramount)