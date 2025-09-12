Ariana Madix, Harry Jowsey to Host 35th Environmental Media Association Awards Gala

From the ballroom to the Radford Studio Center, former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants and reality TV veterans Ariana Madix and Harry Jowsey are set to co-host the 35th Environmental Media Association Awards gala next month.

The EMAs celebrate “trailblazers in TV and film who are driving sustainable change and spotlighting stories that inspire climate action and environmental justice. Staying true to tradition, the ceremony returns to a working studio lot for the second consecutive year,” the organization shared.

“Hosting the EMA Awards and bringing awareness to projects that are quite literally saving the planet is truly an honor,” Madix said in a Friday statement. “I’m excited to be part of an evening that lets sustainability shine and have a great time in the process!”

“It’s really special to be celebrating such an important cause at the EMA Awards this year,” Jowsey agreed. “I feel honored to be included in this special night, to share some laughs along the way and to learn from the incredible projects being recognized.”

The guest list will include EMA board members Malin Åkerman, Madelaine Petsch, Wendie Malick, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Brie Garcia, as well as Nikki Garcia, Kathy Griffin, Jenna Dewan and Selma Blair. Additionally, EMA executive board co-chair Lance Bass is set to serve as the gala’s first-ever celebrity executive producer.

“The Environmental Media Association has been such a meaningful part of my journey for years, inspiring me to use my voice and platform to champion sustainability and drive real change,” Bass said in a statement. “To see the legacy of EMA continue to grow, mobilizing artists, innovators and communities around the planet, is incredibly powerful. I’m looking forward to stepping into the role of executive producer for this year’s EMA Awards, where we’ll not only celebrate the trailblazers making an impact but also create a show that entertains, informs and ignites action for a greener future.”

“The EMA Awards Gala is an annual celebration of storytellers and innovators who are using their platforms with purpose,” EMA CEO Debbie Levin echoed. “Each year, we honor the ingenuity and dedication that prove entertainment can inspire meaningful change, with on-screen stories that resonate with audiences and break through to spark real-world impact. As the market makers that amplify industries who have brought sustainable practices to consumers through authentic storytelling and education, we are so grateful to have been at the forefront of social change for a sustainable future.”

In addition to competing against each other on “DWTS” Season 32, Madix is also known for “Vanderpump Rules” and “Love Island,” while Jowsey can be seen in Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” and “The Wrong Paris.”

Check out the full list of nominees ahead of the Oct. 11 ceremony in Los Angeles, below:

Feature Film

Jurassic World Rebirth — Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment

— Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment The Wild Robot — DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures

— DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures Wicked — Universal Pictures

Documentary Film

YANUNI — Malaika pictures

— Malaika pictures Octopus! — Amazon MGM Studios, Jigsaw Productions, Wells Street Films

— Amazon MGM Studios, Jigsaw Productions, Wells Street Films The Last Rhinos: A New Hope — National Geographic, Sixty-Six Media Inc.

Paul Junger Witt Comedy Series

Common Side Effects , “Pilot” — Adult Swim

, — Adult Swim Abbott Elementary, “Volunteers” — Warner. Bros Television

— Warner. Bros Television The Simpsons, “The Past and the Furious” — A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Documentary Series

The Americas, “The Gulf Coast” — BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

— BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, “Safe Passage for Whales” — Hearst Media Production Group, Mutual of Omaha

— Hearst Media Production Group, Mutual of Omaha Wild Hope, “Thunder and Fire” — HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and Red Rock Films

Reality Series

Top Chef, “Foraged in Fire” — NBCUniversal, Bravo, Magical Elves

— NBCUniversal, Bravo, Magical Elves The Visioneers With Zay Harding, “Sustainable Skylines” — Hearst Media Production Group, VoLo Foundation

— Hearst Media Production Group, VoLo Foundation Life Below Zero, “Night Moves” — Produced by BBC Studios for National Geographic

Children’s Series

Jane, “ Pan troglodytes ” — Apple TV+ in association with Sinking Ship Entertainment

“ ” — Apple TV+ in association with Sinking Ship Entertainment Mission Unstoppable , “Filtering Water, Frog Babies and Firefighting” — Hearst Media Production Group, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

, — Hearst Media Production Group, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. A Real Bug’s Life, “Love in the Forest” — National Geographic, Plimsoll Productions

Drama Series

Alien: Earth , “Neverland” — FX on Hulu

, — FX on Hulu Yellowstone, “Life Is a Promise” — Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, Treehouse Films, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

— Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, Treehouse Films, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Paradise , “The Day” — 20th Television

, — 20th Television Grey’s Anatomy, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” — Shondaland & 20th Television

Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Nick Offerman Is Sounding the Alarm: America’s National Parks Are Under Attack” — Comedy Central (Paramount)

— Comedy Central (Paramount) Aventura Gastronómica Colombia , “Taganga” — Sony Pictures Television

, — Sony Pictures Television Real Time With Bill Maher, “Al Gore, Sen. Adam Schiff, Bret Stephens” — HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions

Student Film: