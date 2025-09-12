Joey Graziadei to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast’ on Disney+ and Hulu

The former “Bachelor” and previous Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion will get exclusive access to “DWTS” Season 34

Joey Graziadei
It sounds like Joey Graziadei is staying in the Disney family, as the former “Bachelor” and previous Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion is set to host the “Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast.”

Starting this coming Thursday, the Season 33 winner will play accompaniment to Season 34 on Disney+ and Hulu, while the main show airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ before streaming on Hulu.

“I’m talking exclusive cast interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets and expert breakdowns of those iconic performances you just can’t stop talking about,” Graziadei shared in a teaser.

“Whether a longtime fan or new to the ballroom, this is the all-access pass to the magic, sparkle and the unforgettable journey to the Mirrorball Trophy,” Disney further teased. The project is produced by BBC Studios and will also be available in audio form.

An iteration of the podcast with the same name was previously hosted by former “DWTS” pro Kym Herjavec and last aired in 2019.

“Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast” airs Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu after Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

