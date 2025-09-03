Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles and Dylan Efron Among Full Celebrity Lineup for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34

Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles and Dylan Efron are among the newly announced celebrities joining “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34.

Additional new recruits for the ABC ballroom dancing show include NBA All-Star Baron Davis, actor and musician Corey Feldman, “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel, actress Elaine Hendrix, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and comedian Andy Richter.

The celebrity dancers join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle and “Secret Lives of Mormon Housewives” stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. On the pro side, Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik was also revealed to be joining last week.

The full cast was revealed Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America,” less than two weeks before “DWTS” debuts its 34th season on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+.

As for their pro partners, Affleck will be partnered with newcomer Ravnik, while her “Mormon Wives” co-star Leavitt is paired with Mark Ballas. Baldwin will be paired with Gleb Savchenko, while Chiles will be partnered with Ezra Sosa. Davis’ partner will be Britt Stewart; Earle’s partner will be Val Chmerkovskiy; Efron’s partner is Daniella Karagach and Feldman’s partner is Jenna Johnson.

Additionally, Fishel will be paired with Pasha Pashkov, Hendrix will be partnered with Alan Bersten, Hoying with Rylee Arnold, Irwin with Witney Carson, Jauregui with Brandon Armstrong and Richter with partner Emma Slater.

Last season, the celebrity cast included “Bachelor” alum Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik as well as Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Brooks Nader, Anna Delvey, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney and Phaedra Parks, among others. Ultimately, Graziadei and his partner, Jenna Johnson, emerged as the Season 33 winners.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC and simulcasts on Disney+.