‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Julianne Hough Breaks Down Resurgence for Season 33, Teases ‘Biggest Season Yet’

Julianne Hough has been involved in “Dancing With the Stars” in some capacity for nearly 20 years, long enough to see a resurgence for the ABC ballroom competition show among younger viewers during last season’s 33rd installment.

“We’ve seen multigenerations follow the show for years, but now, the babies that were born when their parents first started watching the show are now 18, and they’re creating their own new generation of people who love the show,” Hough, who now hosts the show, told TheWrap. “There’s just been this whole new resurgence of life like back into the show.”

Hough points to Olympian Ilona Maher as one Season 33 contestant who raised the bar for “Dancing With the Stars” with her vulnerability on the show, and brought in a new generation of fans who followed her on social media during the Paris Games. “Dancing” will draw in a similar younger audience as it welcomes influencer Alix Earle to Season 34 — one of the only celebrity contestants announced for the new season so far — alongside Robert Irwin.

“I am like everyone else at the moment where I have no idea who else is on the show, and I’m just as intrigued to find out as everyone else,” Hough said. “There’s an energy around the show right now, and I feel like it’s gonna be our biggest season yet.”

What Hough continues to love about “Dancing With the Stars” is its focus on transformation, which serves as an inspiration for fans as well. “Sometimes the best dancers don’t make it to the very end, but it’s the people who show up in absolute vulnerability [who make it to the end],” she said. “Even if they’re scared to do so, they commit to putting themselves out there.”

Hough joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a dance pro in 2007, before eventually moving on to become a judge on the show and now, serves as the co-host of “Dancing” alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough sees her evolution on “Dancing” as the “perfect expression of life,” as her time as a dance pro and judge centered on her expressing herself and spreading that wisdom.

Julianne Hough, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong on “Dancing With the Stars” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“This new chapter for me … is about how can I contribute and serve the people around me so that they can shine, and holding that space as a host to do so,” Hough said. “Hopefully, because I’ve been a part of the show for almost 20 years, there is a sense of authenticity, integrity and trust built in with our audience [and] the people who followed along from the very beginning.”

Throughout her career, dance has been a through-line for Hough as she explored different industries — from acting to music to entrepreneurship — with her on-screen roles often including dance, like “Burlesque,” “Footloose,” “Grease Live!” or “Rock of Ages.” Soon, she will appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” which also stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, and is slated to debut in theaters on March 6, 2026.

“It’s a stacked cast full of the most incredible artists, telling a … modern day monster story, but showcasing … the female perspective as well,” Hough said. “I get to dance in it, and really showcase where I shine.”

Hough has had a partner-in-crime by her side in her brother, Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars.” “Like any brother-sister relationship, we have our moments where we clash … but what’s so great about it is that we actually challenge each other to raise each other’s standards,” Hough said of their sibling relationship.

With her goal of giving in her next chapter, the brother-sister duo founded Ovation, a next-gen dance convention and competition tour for kids ages 7-18, as well as DanceOne, which will begin touring late 2025.

“We’re hoping that we can take all of our years of experience in the professional world and bring it to these young kids and elevate dance … in the best way we can, as well as give them the kind of training that we would have absolutely loved if we were kids to blend the two worlds of jazz, contemporary, hip hop, tap, as well as the ballroom in the Latin space,” Hough said.

As for what additional projects might be on the horizon for Hough, she’s focused on reclaiming her power as she looks back on projects in her career where she lost some of her power. “I’m in a very new clean slate building place right now, and I have some really exciting things on the horizon,” she said.

