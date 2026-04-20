Patrick Muldoon, ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Starship Troopers’ Star, Dies at 57

Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for his roles in “Days of Our Lives,” “Melrose Place” and “Starship Troopers,” died of a heart attack on Sunday morning, according to his manager. He was 57.

A California native hailing from San Pedro, Muldoon famously portrayed pilot Zander Barcalow in director Paul Verhoeven’s classic, satirical 1997 science fiction blockbuster “Starship Troopers.” Before that, he originated the role of Austin Reed on the popular daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” which he starred on for three years straight from 1992 through 1995. He later reprised his role on “Days” in 2011 and 2012.

An alumni of the University of Southern California, Muldoon scored his first screen acting credits in 1990 when he starred in two episodes of the long-running Tony Danza and Judith Light-led sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” A year after that, he played Jeffrey Hunter in three episodes of “Saved by the Bell.”

From 1995 through 1996, Muldoon expanded his soap work, portraying Richard Hart on the popular primetime drama “Melrose Place.” He will next be seen in “Dirty Hands,” a crime thriller starring Muldoon’s “Starship Troopers” co-star Denise Richards that is set to be released by Saban Films on April 24.

He graduated from USC in 1991, having been a member of the university’s Sigma Chi fraternity and played tight end on the USC Trojans football team.

In addition to his acting credits, Muldoon worked as an active producer over the past 13 years as well. Throughout that time, he helped produce films like “The Card Counter,” “Marlowe,” “Riff Raff,” “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “The Dreadful,” “The Comeback Trail,” “Arkansas” and “Asking for It.”

He was also attached as a producer on “Kockroach,” the new film from “Captain Fantastic” director Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Rachel Sennott and Taron Egerton. Muldoon shared his excitement about the project on his Instagram page just two days ago. Principal photography on the film is currently ongoing in Australia.

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam, parents Deanna and Patrick, sister Shana, brother-in-law Ahmet, niece Halo and nephew Arrow.