‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Deidre Hall Invites Ryan Gosling to Set After He Praises Soap Opera Legend: ‘Nobody Will Be Possessed’

Ryan Gosling is officially welcome on the set of “Days of Our Lives” any time — so says series star Deidre Hall.

The long-running soap actress extended a proper invite to the “Project Hail Mary” star on Thursday, after Gosling recently professed his respect and admiration for her skills. During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Gosling praised soap stars at large, applauding their work ethic and more, and noting that they were a large influence on him.

“We’re just thrilled to be acknowledged, and to be so well spoken of, because we work really hard, as you acknowledged,” Hall said in a video to Gosling, that she sent to podcast host Josh Horowitz.

“So, we think it would be nice if you wanted to come over and see what we do in our neck of the woods,” she continued. “So this is an open invitation to visit the ‘Days of Our Lives’ set. Nobody will be possessed. And if they are, I’ll keep an eye on you.”

The end of Hall’s message was a direct nod to one of Gosling’s praises, as he noted during his appearance that watching Hall be possessed by the devil — multiple times — on “Days of Our Lives” was formative for him.

“I have to say, it was an incredible acting class,” Gosling admitted. “I loved it. What’s amazing is, I remember that, thinking like, ‘God, Deidre Hall is a great actress because she’s having to act possessed right now! That just seems like a lot to ask of her.’”

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Hall and soap operas have gotten their due. In a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the HBO host applauded the very same storyline as Gosling.

“Honestly, if HBO said ‘F–k it, cancel everything, we only show Marlena transforming into the devil now,’ I’d roll over willingly,” Oliver said. “I might even start watching this network.”