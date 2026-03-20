‘The View’: Ana Navarro Stresses Out Ryan Gosling With Cuban Test in Honor of His Wife

Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes have been together for nearly 15 years now, so, on Friday morning, “The View” host Ana Navarro put the actor to a test. She didn’t quiz him on his wife specifically, but rather, her Cuban culture — and it sure did stress Gosling out.

To tee up the game, Navarro noted that both she and Gosling are married to “crazy Cubans,” to which Gosling joked that “there should be a support group.” Navarro also pointed out that Phil Lord, who directed Gosling’s film “Project Hail Mary” alongside Chris Miller and joined Gosling on the ABC talk show, was also Cuban. So, she wanted to see what Gosling has picked up of Cuban culture over the years.

“Oh no!” Gosling replied, immediately sweating.

First up, Navarro asked him what a croqueta is. Gosling was ready for that one, calling it “heaven on a plate.” He didn’t go into detail, but managed to successfully convey that it’s a handheld, deep-fried food item. But when Navarro then asked Gosling what picadillo is, things took a turn.

“I know this,” Gosling said pensively. “Oh my — I’m gonna get in trouble! I’m freezing. I know it!”

At that, Lord chimed in to help him out, but Gosling’s relief was short-lived, as he struggled on the next two questions.

“Eva Mendes needs to give me back her Cuban card, because she hasn’t taught her husband anything!” Navarro joked.

Gosling did try to defend himself though, arguing that there had been no mention of mojo, yuca, Ironbeer, and that Mendes’ mother has a specialty dish, which means he tends to eat that more than any other food Navarro mentioned.

“OK, you just redeemed yourself,” Navarro said as Gosling listed off the items he was familiar with. “Eva gets her Cuban card back.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.