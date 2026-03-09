John Oliver Jokes He Might ‘Start Watching’ HBO If He Gets Canceled, But Only If He’s Replaced With a Specific Soap Opera Scene

With the future of “Last Week Tonight” potentially in the air thanks to a Paramount purchase of Warner Brothers, host John Oliver admitted that he’d “roll over willingly” on Sunday night — provided he was being replaced by one specific program.

To wrap up this week’s episode, the HBO host did a brief segment on soap operas. More specifically, Oliver spent a few minutes delighting in how unhinged the plots of soap operas have been over the years. The scene that tickles him the most comes from “Days of Our Lives,” in which Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) finds Marlena (Deidre Hall) tied up, only to free her and learn she’s been possessed.

“This is why we have TV: for breaking news, and this,” Oliver said after the clip ended. “Honestly, if HBO said ‘F–k it, cancel everything, we only show Marlena transforming into the devil now,’ I’d roll over willingly. I might even start watching this network.”

In actuality, Oliver was not thrilled at the idea of getting yet another new “business daddy,” noting that the news of Netflix dropping its bid for Warner Brothers was “not great.”

“In fact, if I may quote anyone who’s ever accidentally sat on their Roku remote, ‘Oh s–t, I’m in Paramount now. How the f–k do I get out of this?’” he joked at the time.

That said, this week, Oliver made a potential step forward on the next path of his career. After delighting in the craziness of soap operas, he actually begged for a part in one. To prove he could do it, Oliver fully committed to re-creating one of Stephen A. Smith’s scenes from”General Hospital.”

Oliver added his own flair though, making sure his character was killed by Colonel Sanders — yes, that Colonel Sanders.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.