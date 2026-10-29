Patrick Stewart’s Life and Career in Photos: From Shakespeare to ‘Star Trek’

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Patrick Stewart, who died at age 86 on Wednesday, built a career spanning Shakespearean theater, science-fiction film and TV and blockbuster franchises like “Star Trek” and “X-Men.”

The actor — who passed after “a brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, according to family — was best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films.