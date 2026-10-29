Patrick Stewart’s Life and Career in Photos: From Shakespeare to ‘Star Trek’

Patrick Stewart, who died at age 86 on Wednesday, built a career spanning Shakespearean theater, science-fiction film and TV and blockbuster franchises like “Star Trek” and “X-Men.”
The actor — who passed after “a brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, according to family — was best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films.
Stewart took command of the USS Enterprise in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which debuted in 1987, and became one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. He later reprised the role in “Star Trek: Picard.” And as Professor X, beginning with 2000’s “X-Men,” he brought a commanding presence to Marvel’s mutant universe.
A classically trained stage actor, Stewart also built a distinguished theater career, including heralded performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company on Broadway and the London stage. Beyond his work onscreen and onstage, Stewart remained a fixture at fan conventions and industry events.
“He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role — in his art and life,” the statement announcing his death on Thursday read.
Take a look back at the life and career of an actor whose work reached audiences across generations in the photo gallery below.
Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” pose for a portrait circa 1987 in Los Angeles.
Patrick Stewart in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
Patrick Stewart signs a banner after speaking at the “Star Trek” convention at the Las Vegas Hilton on Aug. 14, 2005.
Patrick Stewart and Levar Burton star in the movie “Star Trek: Insurrection.”
William Shatner, Gene Roddenberry and Patrick Stewart sit back at the Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles.
Brent Spiner, Donna Murphy and Patrick Stewart star in “Star Trek: Insurrection.”
Patrick Stewart, Ben Kingsley and wife Alison Sutcliffe.
“Star Trek: The Next Generation”
Patrick Stewart, Melanie Griffith and William Shatner
Dustin Hoffman and Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart stars a Professor Charles Xavier in 2000’s “X-Men.”
Patrick Stewart and William Shatner star in “Star Trek: Generation” (1994).
William Shatner and Patrick Stewart during 1994’s ShoWest in Las Vegas.
The Cannes Film Festival photo call of “X-Men 3: The Last Stand.”
Hugh Jackman, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen star in “X-Men.”
The Cast of “X-Men” at the world premiere of the Twentieth Century Fox screening of the movie.
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen star in “X-Men.”
Patrick Stewart, Dana Reeve and Christopher Reeve during 1992 Cable ACE Awards in Los Angeles.
BBC Four film with Patrick Stewart as Macbeth and Kate Fleetwood as Lady Macbeth
Patrick Stewart gets a call next to Steven Weber in a scene from the film “Jeffrey” (1995).
Patrick Stewart attends the 42nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Rehearsals on Sept. 16, 1990 in Pasadena, California.
Iman and Patrick Stewart during The 13th Annual Cable ACE Awards at Pantages Theater in Hollywood.
Jonathan Frakes and Patrick Stewart attend the “Star Trek” 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 6, 1991 at Paramount Pictures Studios.
Gates McFadden, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart and Michael Dorn attend the “Star Trek” 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 6, 1991 at Paramount Pictures Studios.
Patrick Stewart and Michael Dorn attend Gene Roddenberry’s funeral on Nov. 1, 1991 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, California.
LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner attend the wedding of Marina Sirtis and Michael Lamper on June 21, 1992 at St. Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles.
Patrick Stewart stars in “A Christmas Carol.”
Patrick Stewart in “Star Trek: First Contact.”
Patrick Stewart and Brenda Fricker star in “Masterminds.”
Patrick Stewart poses for a portrait photo.
Patrick Stewart and Kathy Bates attend “A Muse of Fire” benefit stage performance for the Los Angeles Women’s Shakespeare Company on Oct. 18, 1993 at the Coronet Theatre in West Hollywood.
Patrick Stewart and Meredith Baer attend “The Remains of the Day” Beverly Hills premiere on Oct. 25, 1993 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills.
Ben Kingsley and Patrick Stewart attend the “Death and the Maiden” New York City premiere on Dec. 5, 1994 at Sony Theatres Lincoln Square in New York City.
Patrick Stewart and Helen Mirren attend the 40th Annual Drama Desk Awards on May 21, 1995 at the Roundabout Theatre in New York City.
Patrick Stewart in Berlin, 1995.
Patrick Stewart attends the 42nd Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 16, 1990.
Patrick Stewart and his then-wife Sheila Falconer attend the 45th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 23, 1988.
Patrick Stewart as “Star Trek’s” Captain Picard.
Patrick Stewart poses in costume as “Star Trek’s” Captain Picard.
Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart during 1988 KCET in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Stewart attends the Center Theatre Group’s “A Lie of the Mind” Opening Night on Jan. 21, 1988 at the Mark Taper Forum, Music Center in Los Angeles.
Patrick Stewart pictured on April 20, 1988.
Patrick Stewart poses for a portrait in October 1988 in Los Angeles.
Patrick Stewart attends the “Star Trek” 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 6, 1991 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood.