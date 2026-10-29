Patrick Stewart Revealed Why He Never Retired From Acting in His Final Interview

A few months before his death, Patrick Stewart revealed why he never retired from acting.

In a conversation with TV Insider just before his 86th birthday in July, Stewart was asked about continuing to work and take on new projects. He made it clear that he had no plans to retire from acting, citing the thrill of taking on a new challenge.

“As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older,” Stewart said at the time. “That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig’s head in Riz Ahmed‘s brilliant new series ‘Bait.’ I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

Along with his work on “Bait,” many fans are looking forward to seeing Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier for what is now expected to be his final appearance in the upcoming Marvel film “Avengers: Doomsday.” The actor played the character several times over the years, beginning with his first outing in 2000’s “X-Men.”

Stewart was not afraid to revisit some of his most iconic roles later in life. He returned to the helm as Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: Picard,” which wrapped its third and final season in 2023.

The prolific actor died Wednesday following a short battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, his representatives said in a statement.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the actor’s official Instagram account posted Thursday. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The statement continued: “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”