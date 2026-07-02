Penélope Cruz Gasps When Asked If Hollywood Swingers Are Real: ‘How the F–k Would I Know?’

Penélope Cruz was left stunned when she was asked whether Hollywood swingers are a real thing before responding, “How the f–k would I know?”

The question came up Thursday during a game of “Truth Serum” for Allure, where celebrities are asked to spill the truth no matter the question. Cruz was joined by her “The Invite” co-star and director Olivia Wilde. In the film, Cruz plays Piña, a provocative psychotherapist and sexologist. Despite portraying a sexually provocative character, Cruz was quick to dismiss any suggestion that she is part of the Hollywood swingers community.

“What the f–k do I know?” Cruz answered with a gasp when asked if she knew whether Hollywood swingers were real. “I mean, all I do is school, football, dance, work, kids, work — that’s my life.”

Wilde could barely contain her laughter, clarifying, “It doesn’t have to be you, but are swingers a real thing?”

“If they exist, they don’t tell me about it,” Cruz added. “I mean, I don’t know stories about that, but if you know, you better tell me because I like knowing everything. And I don’t repeat it.”

Much to Cruz’s surprise, Wilde said she had only heard of one and leaned in to whisper their names in secret.

Cruz was left stunned and joked, “You have a microphone there, you have another one here.”

Wilde added that while she knew it was a thing, she had never seen it with her own eyes, adding that, of course, due to the nature of the industry, there would be rumors about everyone and everything, including swinging.

The actresses agreed that while they are not currently in the know, they would like to be, with Cruz joking that they should “invest some of our time” into figuring out if it’s true.

“Okay, I’m open to that,” Wilde said. “I like that mission.”

“The Invite” marks Wilde’s third feature directorial effort and stars Seth Rogen and Edward Norton, along with Cruz and Wilde. She began her directing career with the coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart” in 2019, which earned widespread critical praise. She followed it up with the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” in 2022, which drew significant attention both for its performances and behind-the-scenes discourse.

You can watch the full “Truth Serum” segment in the video above.