The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in July

Do “Widow’s Bay” and “The Beast in Me” have you craving more Matthew Rhys? Did the “Werwulf” trailer make you want more from Robert Eggers? Does the summer have you searching for something the whole family can watch? Then check out some of the movies hitting Netflix this month.

Here are the seven best new movies streaming on Netflix in July.

Matthew Rhys in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (TriStar Picture) “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Matthew Rhys may soon pull off the very impressive feat of getting two Emmy nominations as a leading actor in the same year (one for Limited Series for “The Beast in Me,” one for Comedy Series for “Widow’s Bay”). If awards season has you wanting more from this possible double nominee, circle back and check out Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and Rhys as a cynical reporter tasked with interviewing him. Both men deliver outstanding performances in this film that doesn’t get too excessive in its warmth.

“Fargo” (Gramercy Pictures) “Fargo” Picking the best movie by the Coen brothers can be an uphill battle, with a handful of different features making compelling cases for claiming that title. “Fargo” certainly needs to be considered. It’s a perfect machine of a movie, one that mixes the filmmaking duo’s ability to deliver on comedy and drama flawlessly. It should’ve been their first Best Picture winner.

“Gone Girl” David Fincher will continue his relationship with Netflix later this year with his Cliff Booth-focused “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follow-up. Fincher’s films at the streaming service have been solid, but “Gone Girl,” his final feature before partnering with Netflix, remains one of his best. Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike deliver exceptional leading performances in this twisty, chewy thriller penned by Gillian Flynn, one that can be held up against Fincher’s other exceptional entries in the genre. He simply doesn’t miss. Read Next

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Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in “Hamnet” (Focus Features) Credit: Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC “Hamnet” “Hamnet” walked a long and winding road on the 2026 Academy Awards trail. Once, the film was declared an early Best Picture frontrunner. At times, it was perhaps unfairly dubbed an Oscars villain. Later, it simply walked away with a lone Best Actress win for Jessie Buckley. With all the awards season baggage now behind it, you can check “Hamnet,” a superb drama filled with strong performances and a phenomenal finale, out on Netflix in July.

Moneyball (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Moneyball” How can you not be romantic about “Moneyball”? Bennett Miller’s baseball biopic starring Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman is one of the finest sports movies of the century — not necessarily for having the euphoric highs and epic underdog wins as the genre’s typical entries, but for being a quiet and clever examination of one man’s relationship to the game. It’s a stellar movie about America’s pastime, here just in time for the July holiday.

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (Paramount Pictures) “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” You’re going to see a lot of new content from the world of “Willy Wonka” soon. As Netflix prepares a competition series based on Roald Dahl’s classic novel and an animated feature starring Kit Connor and Taika Waititi, Paul King and Timothée Chalamet also plan to return to their own take on the franchise in a “Wonka” follow-up. But it’s hard to imagine any of these projects reaching the massive heights of Mel Stuart’s 1971 feature, a film fueled by cinematic wonder and pure imagination. Gene Wilder delivers a tremendous performance at the center as the highly eccentric chocolatier, becoming one of the most iconic movie characters of all time.