David Fincher’s ‘Cliff Booth’ Netflix Movie to Premiere in Imax Theaters

When Cliff Booth returns, it’ll be on the big screen.

David Fincher’s next film, a continuation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” following Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth, will play exclusively in Imax theaters for two weeks ahead of its streaming debut, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The Quentin Tarantino-scripted film is snagging the Nov. 25 release date previously earmarked for Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia” movie before it was delayed to 2027. Now, the movie, which is still untitled, will play in Imax theaters on Nov. 25 before hitting the streamer on Dec. 23.

That was originally the plan for Gerwig’s fantasy epic, which will now open in a full wide release in February in theaters for 49 days before it hits the streamer.

In Fincher’s new film, Pitt returns to his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian, and will be produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.

In addition to Pitt and Chaffin, the film’s creative team includes Fincher’s longtime collaborators, like Oscar-winning “Mank” and “Mindhunter” cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, ASC and production designer Donald Graham Burt.

It’s edited by Kirk Baxter, ACE, with casting by Laray Mayfield. Trish Summerville is costume designer, Ren Klyce is sound designer and Dave Macomber is stunt coordinator.

The project marks Fincher’s latest for Netflix after initially helping kickstart their original series strategy with “House of Cards,” then returning years later to steer FBI serial killer series “Mindhunter.” On the film side, he made his “inside the writing of ‘Citizen Kane’” movie “Mank” in 2020, which was followed by his Michael Fassbender assassin film “The Killer” in 2023.

The Cliff Booth movie will be Fincher’s first Netflix feature that receives a major theatrical release, and indeed the first Netflix movie ever to be released in Imax. It will also be Fincher’s first new movie in theaters since 2014’s hit “Gone Girl.”