Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Delayed to 2027

You’re going to have to wait a bit longer to visit “Narnia.”

The new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Magician’s Nephew,” written and directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, was originally meant to debut in Imax theaters this Thanksgiving, followed by a global rollout on Netflix for Christmas. Now, the movie will be released in Imax and “wide globally in theaters” (according to the official release) on Feb. 12, 2027, before debuting on Netflix on April 2, 2027. Sneak previews on Imax screens will begin on Feb. 10, 2027.

“Narnia” pairs newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell with an all-star cast that includes Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep. The original novel was published on May 2, 1955, which means it turns 71 tomorrow.

“Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and Imax continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2,” Gerwig said in a statement.

Gerwig continued: “I was a child when I first read ‘The Magician’s Nephew’ and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me … It transformed me.”

Imax released a statement as well, which read: “From the outset, we got involved with ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ to support Greta Gerwig and see her vision realized to the fullest in Imax. The film’s delay until 2027 creates an opportunity to give ‘Narnia’ an expanded, wide release with a full theatrical window; we support Greta and Netflix in pursuing that opportunity and are pleased Imax could help facilitate. We hope as many people in as many places as possible can experience what Greta is creating with this special film — particularly in its exclusive debut in Imax, as it was meant to be seen.”

“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith and Gerwig and executive produced by Patricia Whitcher and Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C. S. Lewis Estate. It was co-produced by Christine Crais.

“It’s incredibly moving to see how deeply Greta Gerwig has embraced C. S. Lewis’s world, and infused ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ with joy, heart, and genuine love for the story,” the C. S. Lewis Company said. “We’re so excited for audiences everywhere to experience her vision — and to share the magic of Narnia with a whole new generation.”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” was released in 2005 by Walt Disney Pictures and Walden Media, meant to usher in an epic fantasy series for Disney. It was a hit, making $745 million globally, and was followed by a sequel, “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” in 2008. That film grossed considerably less (racking up just $419 million worldwide) and cost considerably more ($225 million compared to the $180 million of the first film). That led Walden Media to partner with 20th Century for 2010’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” which made $415 million globally, the lowest-grossing of the trilogy.

Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” will be in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027 and on Netflix on April 2, 2027.