Emma Mackey Joins Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ as the White Witch

British actress Emma Mackey is set to star as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia” movie at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

The “Narnia” film is due to shoot this year with a screenplay by Gerwig, who also directs and will be shooting with Imax cameras. The upcoming film is apparently based on the sixth novel of the series, “The Magician’s Nephew.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “White Witch, whose name is Jadis, is the primary antagonist of not just ‘Magician’s Nephew’ but also the best known of all the Narnia books, ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.’”

Mackey joins a cast which includes Meryl Streep, who is currently in talks to play Aslan, the talking lion who in the books is the King of Kings.

Gerwig’s “Narnia,” an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series, is set to be released in Imax theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, with the movie then hitting Netflix before Christmas.

Mackey who appeared in Gerwig’s billion-dollar grossing “Barbie” movie, is currently in production on J.J. Abrams’ untitled feature for Warner Bros., which also stars Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega. Mackey will next be seen as the lead in “Ella McCay,” James L. Brooks’ all-star comedy that will open on Dec. 12.

Mackey is repped by CAA, Johnson Shapiro and Ziffren Brittenham.