Where to Watch ‘The Shrouds:’ Is the David Cronenberg Movie Streaming?

For cinephiles of a certain proclivity, a new David Cronenberg movie is a true event.

The director, who just turned 82, has a filmography so singular and distinct that the word “Cronenbergian” has become an adjective and if somebody uses it you know exactly what they mean – twisted, visionary and usually dealing with body horror or technological investigation (oftentimes both).

Cronenberg’s latest, “The Shrouds,” is one of the filmmaker’s very best, most personal movies and, since it premiered last summer at the Cannes Film Festival, the wait has been excruciating.

But now that it’s here, how can you watch it? Read on to find out.

As of April 25, “The Shrouds” is now in theaters nationwide. It was in limited release last week but is now playing everywhere. As it should be.

Is it streaming?

It is not. You will have to go to a theater and watch it for yourself, something that Ted Sarandos thinks you probably won’t do, but we know you will. When it does stream, it will be via the Criterion Channel, as “The Shrouds” is a Janus Films/Sideshow release. This also means that, at the very least, it will get a Janus Contemporaries release from Criterion, if not a full-blown Criterion release. (We’re hoping for the latter.)

What is “The Shrouds” about?

Great question! The movie follows a man named Karsh, who, following the death of his wife, has developed a new technology called GraveTech, which allows you to watch your loved one decompose in their coffin. The titular shrouds are the device that makes this possible. One night, Karsh returns to his high-tech cemetery to see that the technology has been destroyed. Is it a religious fanatic? A slighted loved one? Someone who is morally opposed to the shrouds? Thus begins the mystery, at turns paranoid, erotic, hilarious and strange. It’s a corker.

Who is in “The Shrouds?”

Vincent Cassel, who has teamed up with Cronenberg in the past for “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method,” plays Karsh, looking very much like Cronenberg. (The director lost his wife in 2017 after more than 40 years of marriage.) Diane Kruger plays Karsh’s wife in flashbacks, along with her very-much-alive sister and the voice of Karsh’s AI assistant Hunny. Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt and Jennifer Dale also star.

Where does it rank on the grand continuum of David Cronenberg movies?

That’s a great question, especially since he’s made so many insightful, entertaining, one-of-a-kind movies, including (but not limited to) “The Fly,” “The Dead Zone,” “Videodrome,” “Naked Lunch,” “Scanners” and “A History of Violence.” “The Shrouds” is one of his very best, as deeply unflinching and personal as something like “The Brood” (which he made in the middle of a nasty custody battle) and as odd and impactful as his most recent film, the sorely underrated “Crimes of the Future.” Cronenberg is just as vital and mesmerizing as he’s always been and “The Shrouds” should delight die-hards and newcomers alike, who will be enchanted by its mournful, haunting atmosphere and its bursts of unexpected humor.

Watch the trailer: